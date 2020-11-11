Stan Johnson Co. Arranges $20.6M Sale of Medical Office Building in Itasca, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Illinois, Midwest

ITASCA, ILL. — Stan Johnson Co. has arranged the sale of a 50,000-square-foot medical office building in Itasca, a western suburb of Chicago, for $20.6 million. The Class A property is located at 870 N. Arlington Heights Road. It is fully leased to a publicly traded healthcare services company under a 15-year net lease. The single-story building sits on six acres and includes traditional office space in addition to specialty pharmacy spaces, walk-in freezers and clean rooms. Construction of the property finished in August of this year. John Zimmerman and Craig Tomlinson of Stan Johnson represented the seller, a regional developer. A private group focused on single-tenant acquisitions was the buyer.