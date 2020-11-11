REBusinessOnline

Stan Johnson Co. Arranges $20.6M Sale of Medical Office Building in Itasca, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Illinois, Midwest

ITASCA, ILL. — Stan Johnson Co. has arranged the sale of a 50,000-square-foot medical office building in Itasca, a western suburb of Chicago, for $20.6 million. The Class A property is located at 870 N. Arlington Heights Road. It is fully leased to a publicly traded healthcare services company under a 15-year net lease. The single-story building sits on six acres and includes traditional office space in addition to specialty pharmacy spaces, walk-in freezers and clean rooms. Construction of the property finished in August of this year. John Zimmerman and Craig Tomlinson of Stan Johnson represented the seller, a regional developer. A private group focused on single-tenant acquisitions was the buyer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
16
Webinar: Southeast Retail Investment Outlook — Will Retail Investment Activity Bounce Back in 2021?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas
Nov
19
Webinar: Student Housing Furniture and Wellness— Designing Healthy Spaces
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  