REBusinessOnline

Stan Johnson Co. Arranges $25M Sale of Metro Dallas Shopping Center

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

CARROLLTON, TEXAS — Stan Johnson Co. has arranged the $25 million sale of Northcrest Village, a 136,061-square-foot shopping center in the northern Dallas metro of Carrollton. Anchored by German discount grocer Aldi and Ace Hardware, Northcrest Village was 85 percent leased at the time of sale. Other tenants include Subway, O’Reilly Auto Parts, The UPS Store, Little Caesars Pizza and State Farm Insurance. Margaret Caldwell, Patrick Kelley and Gill Warner of Stan Johnson Co. represented the seller, an Oklahoma-based developer, in the transaction. A Texas-based private investor purchased the asset via a 1031 exchange. Both parties involved in the deal requested anonymity.

