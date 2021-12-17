Stan Johnson Co. Arranges $3.2M Sale of Shopping Center in Enterprise, Alabama

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Alabama, Retail, Southeast

ENTERPRISE, ALA. — Stan Johnson Co. has arranged the sale of a 54,500-square-foot shopping center located at 913 Rucker Blvd. in Enterprise. Brett Puckett of Stan Johnson Co. represented the seller, a Mississippi-based private investor, in the transaction. The buyer, an individual investor based in New Hampshire, acquired the property for $3.2 million.

The shopping center is situated on nine acres about 6.4 miles from Enterprise Municipal Airport and nine miles west of Fort Rucker. Anchored by Planet Fitness, the shopping center was 78 percent occupied at the time of sale to seven additional tenants. The property was built in 1973.