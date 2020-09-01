Stan Johnson Co. Arranges $30.5M Sale-Leaseback of Medical Office Portfolio in Upstate South Carolina

Pictured is 5 Stevens St. in Greenville, S.C., one of the four assets in the sale-leaseback portfolio.

GREENVILLE, EASLEY AND SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — Stan Johnson Co. has arranged the $30.5 million sale-leaseback of a four-property medical office portfolio in Upstate South Carolina. The properties are situated at 5 Stevens St. and 601 Halton Road in Greenville, 220 S. Pendleton St. in Easley and 1 Colony Centre Way in Simpsonville. Teresa Lovely and Jeff Matulis of Stan Johnson Co. represented the seller and tenant, Jervey Eye Group, which executed long-term leases at the time of sale. Indiana-based Cornerstone Cos. Inc. acquired the portfolio, which was built between 2000 and 2018.