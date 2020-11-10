REBusinessOnline

Stan Johnson Co. Arranges $5.7M Sale of Walgreens-Occupied Property in Keizer, Oregon

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Net Lease, Oregon, Retail, Western

5000-River-Road-North-Keizer-OR

Walgreens occupies the 13,775-square-foot retail building at 5000 River Road North in Keizer, Ore.

KEIZER, ORE. — Stan Johnston Co. has brokered the sale of a retail property located at 5000 River Road North in Keizer. A Los Angeles-based institutional buyer sold the asset to a Long Beach, Calif.-based private investor for $5.7 million.

Originally constructed in 2008 on 1.6 acres, the property features 13,775 square feet of retail space. Walgreens occupies the building on a net lease including a 15-year base term with rent increases every five years.

Pat Weibel and BJ Feller of Stan Johnson Co. represented the seller in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
16
Webinar: Southeast Retail Investment Outlook — Will Retail Investment Activity Bounce Back in 2021?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  