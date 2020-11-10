Stan Johnson Co. Arranges $5.7M Sale of Walgreens-Occupied Property in Keizer, Oregon

Walgreens occupies the 13,775-square-foot retail building at 5000 River Road North in Keizer, Ore.

KEIZER, ORE. — Stan Johnston Co. has brokered the sale of a retail property located at 5000 River Road North in Keizer. A Los Angeles-based institutional buyer sold the asset to a Long Beach, Calif.-based private investor for $5.7 million.

Originally constructed in 2008 on 1.6 acres, the property features 13,775 square feet of retail space. Walgreens occupies the building on a net lease including a 15-year base term with rent increases every five years.

Pat Weibel and BJ Feller of Stan Johnson Co. represented the seller in the transaction.