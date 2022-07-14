Stan Johnson Co. Arranges $56M Sale of Central New Jersey Shopping Center

FRANKLIN PARK, N.J. — Oklahoma-based brokerage firm Stan Johnson Co. has arranged the $56 million sale of Franklin Towne Center, a 138,000-square-foot shopping center in Central New Jersey. Grocer Stop & Shop anchors the center, which was built on 14 acres in 1990. Isaiah Harf of Stan Johnson Co. represented the seller, a New York-based developer, in the transaction. The buyer was a New Jersey-based investment firm. Both parties involved in the deal requested anonymity.