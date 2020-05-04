REBusinessOnline

Stan Johnson Co. Arranges $6.7M Sale of Office Building in East Atlanta

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Office, Southeast

The single-tenant building, located at 200 Arizona Ave. NE, serves as mobile and web app development company Big Nerd Ranch’s headquarters.

ATLANTA — Stan Johnson Co. has arranged the $6.7 million sale of a 25,416-square-foot office building in the Kirkwood neighborhood of east Atlanta. The single-tenant building, located at 200 Arizona Ave. NE, serves as mobile and web app development company Big Nerd Ranch’s headquarters. The property was originally built in 1955 and was renovated in 2014. The building sits on two acres, four miles east of downtown Atlanta. A private California-based investor completing a 1031 exchange bought the property from a Dallas-based private investor. Mollie Alteri, Joey Odom, Mike Sladich and Maggie Holmes of Stan Johnson represented the seller in the transaction.

