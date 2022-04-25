REBusinessOnline

Stan Johnson Co. Arranges $7.1M Sale of Infill Industrial Facility in West Palm Beach

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Industrial, Southeast

United Site Services

The property is fully leased to United Site Services on a triple-net basis.

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. — Stan Johnson Co. has arranged the $7.1 million sale of an infill industrial outdoor storage facility located at 3945 Fiscal Court in West Palm Beach. Brandon Duff and Mack Wolfgram of Stan Johnson Co. brokered the transaction between the seller, an individual investor based in Fort Lauderdale, and the buyer, a private investment and development company based in Philadelphia.

Built in 1990, the property features a 14,000-square-foot concrete building situated on a 3.6-acre site. The asset includes an improved industrial yard that is fully paved with lighting and perimeter fencing. The property is fully leased to United Site Services on a triple-net basis.

Additionally, with direct frontage on Interstate 95, the property is positioned in an industrial corridor that includes other national tenants such as ABC Supply Co., Herc Rentals, SiteOne Landscape Supply, Builders FirstSource, Allied Trailers and Enterprise Truck Rental.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
28
Webinar: Creating an Inclusive Housing Experience for Students with Technology
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  