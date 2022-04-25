Stan Johnson Co. Arranges $7.1M Sale of Infill Industrial Facility in West Palm Beach

The property is fully leased to United Site Services on a triple-net basis.

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. — Stan Johnson Co. has arranged the $7.1 million sale of an infill industrial outdoor storage facility located at 3945 Fiscal Court in West Palm Beach. Brandon Duff and Mack Wolfgram of Stan Johnson Co. brokered the transaction between the seller, an individual investor based in Fort Lauderdale, and the buyer, a private investment and development company based in Philadelphia.

Built in 1990, the property features a 14,000-square-foot concrete building situated on a 3.6-acre site. The asset includes an improved industrial yard that is fully paved with lighting and perimeter fencing. The property is fully leased to United Site Services on a triple-net basis.

Additionally, with direct frontage on Interstate 95, the property is positioned in an industrial corridor that includes other national tenants such as ABC Supply Co., Herc Rentals, SiteOne Landscape Supply, Builders FirstSource, Allied Trailers and Enterprise Truck Rental.