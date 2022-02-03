REBusinessOnline

Stan Johnson Co. Arranges $7.3M Sale of Tulsa Retail Property Leased to CVS

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Net Lease, Oklahoma, Retail, Texas

TULSA, OKLA. — Stan Johnson Co., a locally based brokerage firm focused on net-leased assets, has arranged the $7.3 million sale of a 13,225-square-foot retail property in Tulsa that is leased to CVS. The property was built in 2011. B.J. Feller of Stan Johnson Co. represented the seller in the transaction. A California-based institutional investor acquired the asset. The deal traded at a cap rate of 5.25 percent and was executed via a 1031 exchange.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
3
Seniors Housing Policy Outlook: What Will Impact Operations, Investment & Development in 2022?
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  