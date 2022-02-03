Stan Johnson Co. Arranges $7.3M Sale of Tulsa Retail Property Leased to CVS

TULSA, OKLA. — Stan Johnson Co., a locally based brokerage firm focused on net-leased assets, has arranged the $7.3 million sale of a 13,225-square-foot retail property in Tulsa that is leased to CVS. The property was built in 2011. B.J. Feller of Stan Johnson Co. represented the seller in the transaction. A California-based institutional investor acquired the asset. The deal traded at a cap rate of 5.25 percent and was executed via a 1031 exchange.