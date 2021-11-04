REBusinessOnline

Stan Johnson Co. Arranges $9.1M Sale of Tulsa Retail Center

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Oklahoma, Retail, Texas

TULSA, OKLA. — Stan Johnson Co. has arranged the $9.1 million sale of a 102,000-square-foot retail center in Tulsa. Anchored by Burlington, the center is adjacent to the 1 million-square-foot Woodland Hills Mall on the city’s south side. Mike Sladich, Jeff Hughes, Maggie Holmes and Michael Watson of Stan Johnson Co. represented the seller, a Baltimore-based investor, in the transaction. The buyer was a California-based 1031 exchange investor.

 

