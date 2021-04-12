REBusinessOnline

Stan Johnson Co. Arranges Sale-Leaseback of 50,000 SF Industrial Facility in Indianapolis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Industrial, Midwest

Applied Composites occupies the property, which is located at 705 S. Girls School Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — Stan Johnson Co. has arranged the sale-leaseback of a 50,000-square-foot industrial facility located at 705 S. Girls School Road in Indianapolis. The sales price was undisclosed. Katie Elliott of Stan Johnson marketed the property with Chip Sipple of Lincoln Property Co. on behalf of the seller, Applied Composites Inc. A New York-based investor group was the buyer. The seller is a manufacturer of composites with expertise in the commercial aerospace, defense and space industry. Composites are formed from the combination of two or more constituent materials. The seller executed a long-term triple net lease at closing.

