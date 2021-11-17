Stan Johnson Co. Arranges Sale of 28,907 SF Industrial Facility in Longview, Texas

LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Oklahoma-based brokerage firm Stan Johnson Co. has arranged the sale of a 28,907-square-foot industrial facility in Longview, located about 120 miles east of Dallas. The two-building complex was constructed in phases in the 1970s and is leased to utilities contractor ADB Cos. and S&B Engineers. Evan Altemus of Stan Johnson Co. represented the seller, a locally based private investor, in the transaction. An undisclosed, California-based 1031 exchange purchased the asset at a cap rate of 9.3. percent.