REBusinessOnline

Stan Johnson Co. Arranges Sale of 28,907 SF Industrial Facility in Longview, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Oklahoma-based brokerage firm Stan Johnson Co. has arranged the sale of a 28,907-square-foot industrial facility in Longview, located about 120 miles east of Dallas. The two-building complex was constructed in phases in the 1970s and is leased to utilities contractor ADB Cos. and S&B Engineers. Evan Altemus of Stan Johnson Co. represented the seller, a locally based private investor, in the transaction. An undisclosed, California-based 1031 exchange purchased the asset at a cap rate of 9.3. percent.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  