Stan Johnson Co. Arranges Sale of 70,876 SF Office Building in Cincinnati

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Office, Ohio

Liberty Mutual fully occupies the building at 1876 Waycross Road.

CINCINNATI — Stan Johnson Co. has arranged the sale of a 70,876-square-foot, Class A office building in Cincinnati for an undisclosed price. Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. occupies the building, which is located at 1876 Waycross Road within the Carillon Business Park. The building was originally completed in 2015, and tenant improvements were added earlier this year when Liberty Mutual relocated to the building from nearby Fairfield. Brad Pepin of Stan Johnson represented the seller, Nebraska-based Ameritas. NRED, a Kansas-based operating and investment firm, was the buyer.