Stan Johnson Co. Arranges Three National Retail Portfolio Sales Totaling $75.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

TULSA, OKLA. — Stan Johnson Co., a retail net-leased brokerage firm based in Tulsa, has arranged the sale of a trio of national single-tenant portfolios for $75.5 million. The portfolios consist of 40 properties across seven states that are leased to tenants such as Tractor Supply Co., Dollar General and Advance Auto Parts, among others. Ryan Butler of Stan Johnson Co. represented the undisclosed seller in the off-market transactions. The buyers were also not disclosed.