Stan Johnson Co. Brokers $11.8M Sale of Office Building in Portland, Maine

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Maine, Northeast, Office

PORTLAND, MAINE — Stan Johnson Co. has brokered the $11.8 million sale of an 80,683-square-foot office building in Portland. The three-story property was originally built on 18.3 acres in 1974 and was leased to a single tenant, Consolidated Communications, at the time of sale. Chris Adams and Jim Gibson of Stan Johnson Co. represented the seller, Vermont-based developer Pizzagalli Properties, in the transaction. Josh Soley of Maine Realty Advisors represented the buyer, an undisclosed investor based in California.

