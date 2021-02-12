REBusinessOnline

Stan Johnson Co. Brokers $11M Sale of Ohio Distribution Facility

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Ohio

American Plastics fully occupies the 180,000-square-foot property.

FINDLAY, OHIO — Stan Johnson Co. has brokered the $11 million sale of a 180,000-square-foot distribution center in Findlay, about 40 miles south of Toledo. American Plastics, a designer, manufacturer and distributor of plastic-injection molded products, fully occupies the facility. Located on eight acres at 2040 Production Drive, the building is situated near I-75 in Hancock County. The facility has been renovated twice since it was originally constructed in 1992. Rob Gemerchak, Jeff Hughes and Jeff Tracy of Stan Johnson represented the seller, an Ohio-based developer. Gladstone Commercial, an institutional investor based in Virginia, was the buyer. The sales price represented a 5.5 percent increase over the asking price.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  