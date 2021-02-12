Stan Johnson Co. Brokers $11M Sale of Ohio Distribution Facility

FINDLAY, OHIO — Stan Johnson Co. has brokered the $11 million sale of a 180,000-square-foot distribution center in Findlay, about 40 miles south of Toledo. American Plastics, a designer, manufacturer and distributor of plastic-injection molded products, fully occupies the facility. Located on eight acres at 2040 Production Drive, the building is situated near I-75 in Hancock County. The facility has been renovated twice since it was originally constructed in 1992. Rob Gemerchak, Jeff Hughes and Jeff Tracy of Stan Johnson represented the seller, an Ohio-based developer. Gladstone Commercial, an institutional investor based in Virginia, was the buyer. The sales price represented a 5.5 percent increase over the asking price.