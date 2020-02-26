Stan Johnson Co. Brokers $12.5M Sale of Industrial Facility in St. Louis

The property serves as the regional headquarters for Central States Thermo King.

ST. LOUIS — Stan Johnson Co. has brokered the sale of a 56,021-square-foot industrial facility in St. Louis for $12.5 million. Located at 420 E. Carrie Ave., the property is fully occupied by Central States Thermo King Inc. (CSTK). Constructed in 2015, the facility serves as CSTK’s regional headquarters. At the time of sale, there were more than 10 years remaining on the original lease. Zach Harris and Brad Pepin of Stan Johnson represented the seller, Green Street St. Louis. A subsidiary of Global Net Lease Inc. purchased the asset. CSTK is a solutions provider for transportation companies, fleets, owner operators and other vehicle or heavy equipment users.