Stan Johnson Co. Brokers $12.7M Sale of Manufacturing Facility in Salem, Virginia

Located at 6450 Technology Drive, the facility launched production in 2020 and serves as Mack Trucks’ only medium-duty assembly plant in the country.

SALEM, VA. — Stan Johnson Co. has brokered the sale of a single-tenant manufacturing facility in Salem fully leased to the Mack Trucks division of parent company AB Volvo Group, which is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. Rob Gemerchak of Stan Johnson marketed the 280,900-square-foot property on behalf of the undisclosed seller, an individual investor based in Virginia. The undisclosed buyer, a private equity partnership based in Buenos Aires, Argentina, bought the property for $12.7 million.

Located at 6450 Technology Drive, the facility launched production in 2020 and serves as Mack Trucks’ only medium-duty assembly plant in the country. The property, originally built in 1997 on 134 acres, is located along Interstate 81 just west of Roanoke and offers access to Interstates 64 and 77. The property is less than 50 miles from Volvo’s truck manufacturing facility in Dublin, Va. Property amenities include 18- to 21-foot clear heights, 11 dock doors with two drive-in doors, a sprinkler system and 400-plus parking spaces.