Stan Johnson Co. Brokers $13.7M Sale of Two-Tenant Retail Building in Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

Ross Dress for Less and dd’s Discounts occupy the property.

CHICAGO — Stan Johnson Co. has brokered the sale of an 83,652-square-foot retail building in Chicago for $13.7 million. Located along North Cicero Avenue, the property is leased to Ross Dress for Less and its affiliate brand, dd’s Discounts. Both retailers operate under a single master lease. Mike Sladich of Stan Johnson represented the seller, an Illinois-based institutional investor. A California-based REIT acquired the asset.

