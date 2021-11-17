REBusinessOnline

Stan Johnson Co. Brokers $16.4M Sale of FedEx-Occupied Facility in Topeka, Kansas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Kansas, Midwest

TOPEKA, KAN. — Stan Johnson Co. has brokered the sale of a FedEx-occupied distribution center spanning 26,892 square feet in Topeka for $16.4 million. The property is located at 5116 SW Wenger St. Built in 2015, the facility features 36 docks and ample trailer parking. Erik Lundberg of Stan Johnson represented the seller, a New Jersey-based investor group that acquired the property less than a year ago. A Wisconsin-based investor completing a 1031 tax-deferred exchange was the buyer. The sales price represents a cap rate of 5 percent.

