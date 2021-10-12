Stan Johnson Co. Brokers $20.7M Sale of Industrial Property in Ocala, Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Industrial, Southeast

Signature Brands, a specialty and seasonal decorations maker, has a long-term lease at the property.

OCALA, FLA. — Stan Johnson Co. has brokered the $20.7 million sale of a single-tenant industrial property in Ocala. A Florida-based developer sold the 193,750-square-foot build-to-suit property to LBA Logistics, an Irvine, Calif.-based developer and institutional fund manager. Craig Tomlinson of Stan Johnson Co. represented the undisclosed seller.

Signature Brands, a specialty and seasonal decorations maker, has a long-term lease at the property. The company’s brands include Betty Crocker, PAAS and Cake Mate. Built in August 2021, the high-bay distribution warehouse will service Signature Brands’ adjacent production facility.

Located at 1921 Southwest 44th Ave., the property is about 1.5 miles from the College of Central Florida Ocala Campus and 36.9 miles from Gainesville.