REBusinessOnline

Stan Johnson Co. Brokers $20.7M Sale of Industrial Property in Ocala, Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Industrial, Southeast

Signature Brands

Signature Brands, a specialty and seasonal decorations maker, has a long-term lease at the property.

OCALA, FLA. — Stan Johnson Co. has brokered the $20.7 million sale of a single-tenant industrial property in Ocala. A Florida-based developer sold the 193,750-square-foot build-to-suit property to LBA Logistics, an Irvine, Calif.-based developer and institutional fund manager. Craig Tomlinson of Stan Johnson Co. represented the undisclosed seller.

Signature Brands, a specialty and seasonal decorations maker, has a long-term lease at the property. The company’s brands include Betty Crocker, PAAS and Cake Mate. Built in August 2021, the high-bay distribution warehouse will service Signature Brands’ adjacent production facility.

Located at 1921 Southwest 44th Ave., the property is about 1.5 miles from the College of Central Florida Ocala Campus and 36.9 miles from Gainesville.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews