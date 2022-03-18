Stan Johnson Co. Brokers $3.1M Sale of Retail Strip Center in North Georgia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

CORNELIA, GA. — Stan Johnson Co. has brokered the sale of a multi-tenant retail strip center in Cornelia. Billy Benedict of Stan Johnson Co. represented the seller, a Florida-based investment group known as JETS Associates Ltd. Atlanta-based Newburger-Andes acquired the property for $3.1 million.

Built in 2019 on a 1.3-acre parcel, the 6,668-square-foot center is leased to Starbucks Coffee, Cricket Wireless and Jersey Mike’s Subs. At the time of sale, the property was 74 percent occupied with one available space totaling 1,750 square feet. The property is an outparcel to a Lowe’s Home Improvement store.

Located at 216 Carpenters Cove Lane, the center has direct frontage to U.S. Highway 441 South. The property is located approximately 70 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.