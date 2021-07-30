REBusinessOnline

Stan Johnson Co. Brokers $3.2M Sale of Windward Square Shopping Center in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

Windward Square in Alpharetta, Ga., was fully leased to six tenants at the time of sale, including Verizon Wireless and Eye Level Learning Center.

ALPHARETTA, GA. — Stan Johnson Co. has brokered the sale of Windward Square, a 11,166-square-foot shopping center located at 5215 Windward Parkway in the northern Atlanta suburb of Alpharetta. Jeff Enck of Stan Johnson Co. represented the 1031 exchange buyers, a group of private investors based in Georgia. Penn Hodge Properties sold the property for more than $3.2 million.

Windward Square was fully leased to six tenants at the time of sale, including Verizon Wireless and Eye Level Learning Center. Originally constructed in 2003, the center is shadow-anchored by Costco and has other neighboring tenants including The Home Depot and Walmart. The property fronts Windward Parkway and is situated on nearly 1.6 acres.

