Stan Johnson Co. Brokers $3.3M Sale of Thomson Plaza Shopping Center Near Augusta, Georgia

Thomson Plaza

Thomson Plaza is a 96,495-square-foot retail center located at 308-324 W. Hill St. in Thomson, about 33 miles west of Augusta.

THOMSON, GA. — Stan Johnson Co. has brokered the sale of Thomson Plaza, a 96,495-square-foot retail center located at 308-324 W. Hill St. in Thomson, about 33 miles west of Augusta. Doug Clyburn and Julie Clyburn of Stan Johnson Co. represented the seller, an entity doing business as Thomson Plaza LLLP, which had owned the grocery-anchored property for over 49 years. A private 1031 exchange buyer from Statham, Ga., purchased the shopping center for approximately $3.3 million.

Thomson Plaza is a KJ’s Market-anchored community center situated on more than 10.5 acres. The retail center was 98 percent leased at the time of sale to 13 tenants including Bealls Outlet, Family Dollar, Aaron’s and Subway. Built in 1972, the property had renovations done in 1990.

