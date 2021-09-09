REBusinessOnline

Stan Johnson Co. Brokers $4.3M Sale of Industrial Building in St. Peters, Missouri

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Missouri

Herc Rentals occupies the 11,591-square-foot property.

ST. PETERS, MO. — Stan Johnson Co. has brokered the sale of an 11,591-square-foot industrial building in St. Peters, a northwest suburb of St. Louis, for more than $4.3 million. Herc Rentals occupies the single-tenant facility, which is located at 8016 Veterans Memorial Parkway. Built in 2008, the property sits on three acres. Zach Harris and Mark Grossman of Stan Johnson represented the seller, Nelson Grumney of Neland Investment Management. Patrick Doherty of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer, a private investor completing a 1031 exchange.

