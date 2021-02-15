Stan Johnson Co. Brokers $4.9M Sale of Stafford Crossing Shopping Center in Metro Indianapolis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Midwest, Retail

Stafford Crossing was 91 percent leased at the time of sale.

PLAINFIELD, IND. — Stan Johnson Co. has brokered the sale of Stafford Crossing in Plainfield for $4.9 million. The 26,000-square-foot shopping center is located at 2230 Stafford Road. It was built in 2007 and sits on nearly four acres. The center was 91 percent leased to nine tenants at the time of sale. Anchor tenant Chicago’s Pizza recently executed a long-term lease extension. Blaise Bennett and BJ Feller of Stan Johnson represented the seller, a locally based developer. An Indiana-based private investor purchased the asset.