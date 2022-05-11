REBusinessOnline

Stan Johnson Co. Brokers $5.9M Sale of Retail Center Near Milwaukee

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Retail, Wisconsin

The Shoppes at Drexel is fully leased.

OAK CREEK, WIS. — Stan Johnson Co. has brokered the sale of The Shoppes at Drexel in Oak Creek near Milwaukee for $5.9 million. The retail center spans 10,351 square feet and is fully leased to five tenants. Built in 2017, the property serves as an outparcel to Drexel Town Square, an 85-acre mixed-use development. Tenants include Mod Pizza, Men’s Hair House, Five Guys, Crumbl Cookies and Potbelly Sandwich Shop. Ronnie Givargis of Stan Johnson represented the seller, a New York-based individual investor. A Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based investor group was the buyer. Each party executed the transaction as part of a 1031 exchange. The sales price represents a cap rate of 5.9 percent.

