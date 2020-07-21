REBusinessOnline

Stan Johnson Co. Brokers $6M Sale of Walgreens-Occupied Property in Metro Milwaukee

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Retail, Wisconsin

Walgreens has occupied the property for more than 20 years.

BROOKFIELD, WIS. — Stan Johnson Co. has brokered the sale of a 13,905-square-foot property occupied by Walgreens in Brookfield near Milwaukee. The single-tenant building sits on 2.4 acres at 15650 W. Greenfield Ave. and features a drive-thru. Walgreens has occupied this property for more than 20 years and recently extended its lease for another eight years. Mark Lovering and BJ Feller of Stan Johnson represented the seller, a Waukesha, Wis.-based developer. A Chicago-based buyer purchased the asset for $6 million.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
22
Webinar: What is the Impact of COVID-19 on South Florida’s Retail Sector?
Jul
23
Webinar: Tips For How Operators Can Thrive In The Evolving Seniors Living Market
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  