Stan Johnson Co. Brokers $6M Sale of Walgreens-Occupied Property in Metro Milwaukee

Walgreens has occupied the property for more than 20 years.

BROOKFIELD, WIS. — Stan Johnson Co. has brokered the sale of a 13,905-square-foot property occupied by Walgreens in Brookfield near Milwaukee. The single-tenant building sits on 2.4 acres at 15650 W. Greenfield Ave. and features a drive-thru. Walgreens has occupied this property for more than 20 years and recently extended its lease for another eight years. Mark Lovering and BJ Feller of Stan Johnson represented the seller, a Waukesha, Wis.-based developer. A Chicago-based buyer purchased the asset for $6 million.