Stan Johnson Co. Brokers $7.6M Sale of Manufacturing Facility in Suburban Detroit

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Michigan, Midwest

AAM Metal Forming, an automotive supplier, fully leases the 186,443-square-foot facility.

FRASER, MICH. — Stan Johnson Co. has brokered the sale of a 186,443-square-foot manufacturing facility in the northeast Detroit suburb of Fraser for $7.6 million. AAM Metal Forming, an automotive supplier, fully leases the facility, which is located at 18450 15 Mile Road in Macomb County. Situated on 14 acres, the property was renovated in 2020. At the time of sale, there were 15 years remaining on the primary lease term. Asher Wenig of Stan Johnson represented the seller, ACW Fraser American LLC, which is an Arizona-based institutional investor. The buyer was Fraser Fifteen LLC, an institutional investor based in New Jersey.

