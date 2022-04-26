Stan Johnson Co. Brokers $8.2M Sale of Medical Office Building in Metro Charleston

HANAHAN, S.C. — Stan Johnson Co. has brokered the $8.2 million sale of a 15,030-square-foot healthcare facility in Hanahan leased to Coastal Kids Dental and Braces. Jeff Enck and Teresa Lovely of Stan Johnson Co. represented the seller, a locally based private investor. The asset was purchased by a group of 1031 exchange investors from California.

Built in 2017, the flagship location houses the tenant’s dental and orthodontic practice, as well as its office support and executive staff. Located at 996 Tanner Ford Blvd. on 1.5 acres, the two-story property is situated 15.1 miles from Charleston and 7.9 miles from Charleston International Airport.