Stan Johnson Co. Brokers $8.3M Sale of Iowa Manufacturing Facility

The 194,267-square-foot building is located at 403 S. 8th St.

MONTEZUMA, IOWA — Stan Johnson Co. has brokered the $8.3 million sale of a 194,267-square-foot manufacturing facility in Montezuma, a city in Iowa located about midway between Des Moines and Iowa City. The single-tenant building is leased to Dieomatic Inc., a subsidiary of Magna International, which is a global automotive supplier. Rob Gemerchak of Stan Johnson represented the seller, a New York-based private investment firm. An individual investor based in Des Moines was the buyer.