Stan Johnson Co. Brokers $9.8M Sale of Two Childcare Centers in Suburban Milwaukee

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Retail, Wisconsin

Both locations were built in 2020 and are situated in New Berlin and Menomonee Falls.

NEW BERLIN AND MENOMONEE FALLS, WIS. — Stan Johnson Co. has brokered the sale of two childcare centers net leased to The Learning Experience in suburban Milwaukee for $9.8 million. Both locations were built in 2020 and are situated in New Berlin and Menomonee Falls. Brandon Duff and Matt Spangenberg of Stan Johnson represented the sellers, two private entities based in Atlanta and Chicago. Milo Spector of Stan Johnson represented the San Francisco-based buyer, which completed a 1031 exchange.