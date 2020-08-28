Stan Johnson Co. Brokers $9.9M Sale of Office Building Leased to CVS in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, TENN. — Stan Johnson Co. has brokered the $9.9 million sale of a 59,748-square-foot office building leased to CVS/pharmacy in Knoxville. CVS houses its call center at the property, which is situated at 2401 Cherahala Blvd., 17 miles west of downtown Knoxville. The Woonsocket, R.I.-based company has occupied the space since it was built in 2002. Jonathan Ameen and Jeff Hughes of Stan Johnson Co., along with John Adams III of Avison Young, represented the seller, New York-based Lexington Realty Trust. Concord Capital LLC, a group of investors based in Jackson, Miss., acquired the asset.