Stan Johnson Co. Brokers $97M Sale of Shoppes at Webb Gin in Metro Atlanta

The Shoppes at Webb Gin in Snellville, Ga., was 89 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Sprouts Farmers Market, Barnes & Noble, DSW and Chili's Grill & Bar.

SNELLVILLE, GA. — Stan Johnson Co. has brokered the $97 million sale of The Shoppes at Webb Gin, an open-air shopping center in the Atlanta suburb of Snellville. Baltimore-based Continental Realty Corp. (CRC) purchased the 330,000-square-foot center, which was originally branded The Avenue Webb Gin when it was delivered in 2006 by Atlanta-based Cousins Properties. Margaret Caldwell and Patrick Kelley of Stan Johnson Co. represented the seller, New York City-based Olshan Properties, in the transaction. Sprouts Farmers Market, Barnes & Noble and DSW anchor the center, which offers 70 units across eight buildings. The property was 89 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including H&M, LensCrafters, Kirkland’s, Victoria’s Secret, American Eagle, LOFT, Chili’s Grill & Bar and Sephora. The center is situated on 48 acres, which includes available land for additional development along with a build-to-suit outparcel.