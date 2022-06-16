Stan Johnson Co. Brokers $97M Sale of Shoppes at Webb Gin in Metro Atlanta
SNELLVILLE, GA. — Stan Johnson Co. has brokered the $97 million sale of The Shoppes at Webb Gin, an open-air shopping center in the Atlanta suburb of Snellville. Baltimore-based Continental Realty Corp. (CRC) purchased the 330,000-square-foot center, which was originally branded The Avenue Webb Gin when it was delivered in 2006 by Atlanta-based Cousins Properties. Margaret Caldwell and Patrick Kelley of Stan Johnson Co. represented the seller, New York City-based Olshan Properties, in the transaction. Sprouts Farmers Market, Barnes & Noble and DSW anchor the center, which offers 70 units across eight buildings. The property was 89 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including H&M, LensCrafters, Kirkland’s, Victoria’s Secret, American Eagle, LOFT, Chili’s Grill & Bar and Sephora. The center is situated on 48 acres, which includes available land for additional development along with a build-to-suit outparcel.