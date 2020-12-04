REBusinessOnline

Stan Johnson Co. Brokers Sale of 1.9 MSF Industrial Portfolio Across Four States

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Industrial, Midwest, Missouri

The portfolio includes four properties in four states.

INDIANA, MISSOURI, OKLAHOMA AND GEORGIA — Stan Johnson Co. has brokered the sale of a four-property industrial portfolio totaling approximately 1.9 million square feet across four markets. The sales price was undisclosed. The properties are leased to a mix of public and private tenants. The buildings include: 2001 Commerce Parkway in Franklin, Ind.; 65 Corporate Woods Drive in Bridgeton, Mo.; 524 N. Sara Road in Yukon, Okla.; and 6878 Kelly Ave. in Morrow, Ga. Mollie Alteri, Joey Odom, Mike Sladich, Maggie Holmes and Michael Watson of Stan Johnson represented the seller, an institutional advisor based in New York. The buyer was a Dallas-based institutional investor.

