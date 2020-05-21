Stan Johnson Co. Brokers Sale of 180,000 SF Manufacturing Facility in Greenfield, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Massachusetts, Northeast

The facility is fully leased to Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc.

GREENFIELD, MASS. — Stan Johnson Co. has brokered the sale of a 180,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Greenfield, a city in northwestern Massachusetts. The property is located at 53 Silvio O. Conte Drive. The facility has been 100 percent leased to Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc., a manufacturer of paper, film, surface protection supplies and other products, for more than 30 years. Mollie Alteri, Joey Odom, Mike Sladich and Maggie Holmes of Stan Johnson Co. represented the seller, a partnership between Jera Partners LLC and a DRA Advisors LLC, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.