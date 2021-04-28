Stan Johnson Co. Brokers Sale of 310,000 SF Warehouse Leased to Home Depot in Missouri

The Home Depot has exercised four lease extensions at the property in Mexico, Mo.

MEXICO, MO. — Stan Johnson Co. has brokered the sale of a single-tenant warehouse and distribution center leased to The Home Depot in Mexico, about 40 miles northeast of Columbia. The sales price was undisclosed. The 310,000-square-foot property is located at 5701 U.S. Highway 54 East. It was originally constructed in 1985 and underwent renovations in 1995 and 2020. The warehouse is adjacent to another Home Depot facility that shares a joint inventory system. Jonathan Ameen and Brad Pepin of Stan Johnson represented the seller, a Midwest-based developer. A private investor from New York was the buyer.