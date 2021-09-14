Stan Johnson Co. Brokers Sale of 81,185 SF Summit Orchards Shopping Center Near Kansas City

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Missouri, Retail

Summit Orchards was fully leased at the time of sale.

LEE’S SUMMIT, MO. — Stan Johnson Co. has brokered the sale of Summit Orchards Shopping Center in Lee’s Summit near Kansas City. The sales price was undisclosed. The newly built property, which spans 81,185 square feet, was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Aldi, HomeGoods, Ross Dress for Less and Five Below. Margaret Caldwell, Patrick Kelley, Jason Powell and Max Van Dresser of Stan Johnson represented the seller, Townsend Summit, an affiliate of Townsend Capital, which is a Maryland-based investor and developer. Jenel Real Estate, a private family office based in New York, was the buyer.