REBusinessOnline

Stan Johnson Co. Brokers Sale of 81,185 SF Summit Orchards Shopping Center Near Kansas City

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Missouri, Retail

Summit Orchards was fully leased at the time of sale.

LEE’S SUMMIT, MO. — Stan Johnson Co. has brokered the sale of Summit Orchards Shopping Center in Lee’s Summit near Kansas City. The sales price was undisclosed. The newly built property, which spans 81,185 square feet, was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Aldi, HomeGoods, Ross Dress for Less and Five Below. Margaret Caldwell, Patrick Kelley, Jason Powell and Max Van Dresser of Stan Johnson represented the seller, Townsend Summit, an affiliate of Townsend Capital, which is a Maryland-based investor and developer. Jenel Real Estate, a private family office based in New York, was the buyer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews