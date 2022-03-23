REBusinessOnline

Stan Johnson Co. Brokers Sale of Grocery Portfolio in Suburban Indianapolis for $18.7M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Midwest, Retail

The freestanding buildings are leased to Fresh Thyme Market and are located in Fishers and Carmel.

FISHERS AND CARMEL, IND. — Stan Johnson Co. has brokered the sale of two retail properties occupied by Fresh Thyme Market in suburban Indianapolis for $18.7 million. The freestanding buildings span roughly 28,600 square feet each and are located in Fishers and Carmel. A Chicago-based private equity fund sold the portfolio to a private equity fund with headquarters in Mexico City. Mark Lovering of Stan Johnson represented both parties in the transaction.

