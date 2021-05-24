REBusinessOnline

Stan Johnson Co. Brokers Sale of Industrial Property in Suburban St. Louis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Missouri

Carvana Service Center occupies the building, while Amazon Fleet Parking leases the parking lot.

HAZELWOOD, MO. — Stan Johnson Co. has brokered the sale of an industrial property comprised of a 25,107-square-foot building and an adjacent parking lot in Hazelwood, a northern suburb of St. Louis. The sales price was undisclosed. Carvana Service Center occupies the building, which was renovated for the tenant in 2020. Amazon Fleet Parking leases the parking lot for its sprinter fleet vans and trucks. The property is located at 5651-5701 Phantom Drive. Jonathan Ameen of Stan Johnson represented the Missouri-based seller. A Georgia-based institutional investor was the buyer.

