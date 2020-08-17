Stan Johnson Co. Brokers Sales of Walmart-Occupied Properties in Michigan, Ohio for $31.6M

Pictured is the Walmart Supercenter in Howell, Mich.

HOWELL, MICH. AND CHILLICOTHE, OHIO — Stan Johnson Co. has brokered the sales of two Walmart Supercenter-occupied properties in the Midwest on behalf of Dayton, Ohio-based developer RG Properties. Daniel Herrold and Campbell Black of Stan Johnson represented RG Properties, the seller, in the transactions. The first property totals more than 214,000 square feet and is located at 3850 E. Grand River Ave. in Howell, about 38 miles southeast of Lansing, Michigan. Brandon Duff of Stan Johnson represented the buyer, Consolidated Tomoka Land Co., which purchased the asset for $20.6 million. The second property spans 204,184 square feet and is located at 85 River Trace Lane in Chillicothe, about 48 miles south of Columbus. It sold for approximately $11 million to Agree LP, an institutional investor. Both buildings were constructed in the 1990s and sit on roughly 20 acres.