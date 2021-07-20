Stan Johnson Co. Negotiates $13.7M Sale of Restaurant Portfolio in Texas, Oklahoma

REBusinessOnline

TULSA, OKLA. — Stan Johnson Co., a Tulsa-based brokerage firm focused on net-leased assets, has negotiated the $13.7 million sale of a portfolio of 10 restaurant properties totaling 25,643 square feet that are leased to Taco Bueno. The properties are located in various cities in Texas and Oklahoma. Josh Pardue of Stan Johnson Co. represented the seller, New York-based private equity firm U.S. Realty Advisors LLC, in the transaction. The buyer was Dallas-based Centric Capital Partners. The deal traded at a cap rate of 7.22 percent.

