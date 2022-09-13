REBusinessOnline

Stan Johnson Co. Negotiates $15.3M Sale of Shopping Center in Bartlesville, Oklahoma

Silver Lake Village in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, totals 87,750 square feet.

BARTLESVILLE, OKLA. — Locally based brokerage firm Stan Johnson Co. has negotiated the $15.3 million sale of Silver Lake Village, an 87,750-square-foot shopping center in Bartlesville, located north of Tulsa. The center was fully leased at the time of sale to 12 tenants, with T.J. Maxx, Ross Dress for Less, Petco and Ulta Beauty serving as the anchors. Margaret Caldwell and Patrick Kelley of Stan Johnson Co. represented the seller, Tennessee-based GBT Realty Corp., in the transaction. The buyer was a Florida-based 1031 exchange investor that requested anonymity.

