Stan Johnson Co. Negotiates $16.8M Sale of Distribution Facility in Findlay, Ohio
FINDLAY, OHIO — Stan Johnson Co. has negotiated the sale of a single-tenant, 402,604-square-foot distribution facility in Findlay for $16.8 million. The warehouse is fully leased to American Plastics, a designer, manufacturer and distributor of plastic-injection molded products. It is located at 14801 County Road 212. Originally built in 1998, the property sits on 24 acres and features a clear height of 28 feet, 44 dock doors and a fenced truck court. Rob Gemerchak and Jeff Hughes of Stan Johnson represented the seller, local developer Nickolas LLC. Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. purchased the asset.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.