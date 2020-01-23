REBusinessOnline

Stan Johnson Co. Negotiates $16.8M Sale of Distribution Facility in Findlay, Ohio

American Plastics occupies the property, which spans 402,604 square feet.

FINDLAY, OHIO — Stan Johnson Co. has negotiated the sale of a single-tenant, 402,604-square-foot distribution facility in Findlay for $16.8 million. The warehouse is fully leased to American Plastics, a designer, manufacturer and distributor of plastic-injection molded products. It is located at 14801 County Road 212. Originally built in 1998, the property sits on 24 acres and features a clear height of 28 feet, 44 dock doors and a fenced truck court. Rob Gemerchak and Jeff Hughes of Stan Johnson represented the seller, local developer Nickolas LLC. Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. purchased the asset.

