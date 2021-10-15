Stan Johnson Co. Negotiates Sale of 14,388 SF Shopping Center in Suwanee, Georgia

SUWANEE, GA. — Stan Johnson Co. has arranged the sale of Suwanee Celebration Village, a 14,388-square-foot shopping center in Suwanee. Jeff Enck, Brian Lane and Emery Shane of Stan Johnson Co. represented the seller, a locally based group of private investors. A McDonough, Ga.-based individual investor acquired the property for more than $5.1 million.

Built in 2019, Suwanee Celebration Village is fully leased to seven tenants including Verizon Wireless and ATI Physical Therapy. More than half of the property’s tenants operate on 10-year leases. Located at 2780 West Village Drive, the center is situated about 34.4 miles north of downtown Atlanta in Gwinnett County.