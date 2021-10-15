REBusinessOnline

Stan Johnson Co. Negotiates Sale of 14,388 SF Shopping Center in Suwanee, Georgia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

Suwanee Celebration Village

Built in 2019, Suwanee Celebration Village is fully leased to seven tenants including Verizon Wireless and ATI Physical Therapy.

SUWANEE, GA. — Stan Johnson Co. has arranged the sale of Suwanee Celebration Village, a 14,388-square-foot shopping center in Suwanee. Jeff Enck, Brian Lane and Emery Shane of Stan Johnson Co. represented the seller, a locally based group of private investors. A McDonough, Ga.-based individual investor acquired the property for more than $5.1 million.

Built in 2019, Suwanee Celebration Village is fully leased to seven tenants including Verizon Wireless and ATI Physical Therapy. More than half of the property’s tenants operate on 10-year leases. Located at 2780 West Village Drive, the center is situated about 34.4 miles north of downtown Atlanta in Gwinnett County.

