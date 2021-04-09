REBusinessOnline

Stan Johnson Negotiates $4.1M Sale of FedEx-Occupied Industrial Building in Helena, Montana

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Montana, Western

876-Blaine-St-Helena-MT

FedEx Ground occupies the 22,251-square-foot industrial building at 876 Blaine St. in Helena, Mont.

HELENA, MONT. — Stan Johnson Co. has arranged the sale of an industrial property located at 876 Blaine St. in Helena. A Laguna Beach, Calif.-based private investor sold the asset to a Jacksonville, Ore.-based private investor for $4.1 million.

FedEx Ground occupies the 22,251-square-foot building, which was constructed as a build-to-suit for the company in 2014. Additionally, the asset is situated on 6.3 acres adjacent to the Helena Regional Airport and Interstate 15.

FedEx has approximately three years remaining on its lease.

Colin Couch of Stan Johnson Co.’s Atlanta office represented the seller in the transaction.

