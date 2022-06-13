REBusinessOnline

Stan Johnson Negotiates $46.7M Sale of Grocery Store in Stamford, Connecticut

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Northeast, Retail

STAMFORD, CONN. — Oklahoma-based brokerage firm Stan Johnson Co. has negotiated the $46.7 million sale of a 69,773-square-foot retail property in the southern coastal Connecticut city of Stamford that is fully leased to regional grocer Stop & Shop. The property was built on 7.1 acres in 2006. Jason Maier of Stan Johnson Co. represented the seller, a New York-based private investor, in the transaction. An undisclosed institutional investment group based in Pennsylvania acquired the asset via a 1031 exchange.

