Friday, January 24, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Wesley Place was built in 2023. (Image courtesy of Standard Real Estate Investments)
AcquisitionsIndianaMidwestMultifamily

Standard, Arrow Street Sell 244-Unit Luxury Apartment Complex in Downtown Indianapolis

by Kristin Harlow

INDIANAPOLIS — Standard Real Estate Investments LP and Arrow Street Development have sold Wesley Place, a 244-unit luxury apartment complex in downtown Indianapolis. The complex marks the only luxury residential building in the Medical District and was built in 2023 as part of Standard’s strategic investment program with Belay Investment Group LLC. Situated on 2 acres, the community is within walking distance of Indiana University Health Campus, a $4.3 billion expansion and redevelopment project that broke ground in 2022.

Wesley Place was 91 percent leased at the time of sale. Amenities include a game room, resident lounge, pet spa, fitness center, bike storage and an interior courtyard with a pool deck. Wesley Place also includes 3,000 square feet of street-level retail space and parking for 327 vehicles. Amanda Friant, Ken Martin, Mark Stern, Zach Kaufman and Sam Grohe of JLL represented the sellers. The buyer and sales price were undisclosed.

You may also like

Joint Venture Breaks Ground on 717-Bed Student Housing...

Fortune Brands Consolidates US Offices into Deerfield, Illinois...

Azul Hospitality Opens 154-Room AC Hotel Detroit

Mid-America Brokers Sale of 151,673 SF Bloomfield Plaza...

Partners Capital Buys 196,000 SF Industrial Flex Property...

STRIVE Arranges Sale of 195,172 SF Office Complex...

Younger Partners Acquires 137,287 SF Shopping Center in...

Quannah Partners, VaultCap Sell 114-Unit Multifamily Property in...

Shawmut Design and Construction Tops Out 276-Unit Student...