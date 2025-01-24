Standard, Arrow Street Sell 244-Unit Luxury Apartment Complex in Downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Standard Real Estate Investments LP and Arrow Street Development have sold Wesley Place, a 244-unit luxury apartment complex in downtown Indianapolis. The complex marks the only luxury residential building in the Medical District and was built in 2023 as part of Standard’s strategic investment program with Belay Investment Group LLC. Situated on 2 acres, the community is within walking distance of Indiana University Health Campus, a $4.3 billion expansion and redevelopment project that broke ground in 2022.

Wesley Place was 91 percent leased at the time of sale. Amenities include a game room, resident lounge, pet spa, fitness center, bike storage and an interior courtyard with a pool deck. Wesley Place also includes 3,000 square feet of street-level retail space and parking for 327 vehicles. Amanda Friant, Ken Martin, Mark Stern, Zach Kaufman and Sam Grohe of JLL represented the sellers. The buyer and sales price were undisclosed.