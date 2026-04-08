Standard, Belay Acquire 256-Unit Apartment Property in Lombard, Illinois

LOMBARD, ILL. — Standard Real Estate Investments has expanded its strategic partnership with Belay Investment Group. The venture will target middle-market, value-add multifamily investment opportunities in the Midwest with a commitment of $50 million. To mark the beginning of the partnership, Standard has completed the acquisition of Martins Point, a 256-unit, garden-style property in Lombard. The asset is located at 2101 S. Finley Road in DuPage County. Built in 1989, Martins Point features 17 buildings along with a clubhouse and maintenance shop. Amenities include a pool, grilling center, fitness center and game room. Planned renovations include enhancements to residences and common areas. Standard now owns 1,092 units in suburban Chicago.