Friday, September 19, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsIndustrialNew YorkNortheast

Standard Brokerage Negotiates Sale of 153,400 SF Industrial Portfolio in Clifton Park, New York

by Taylor Williams

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. — Locally based firm Standard Brokerage Co. has negotiated the sale of a portfolio of two industrial buildings totaling 153,400 square feet that are situated “at and around” 620 Van Patten Drive in Clifton Park, located outside of Albany. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 620 Van Patten Drive was built in 2001 and totals 38,400 square feet. The sale included 27 adjacent acres that can support new industrial development. The buildings were leased to four tenants at closing. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.

You may also like

Multifamily Group Arranges Sale of 168-Unit Complex in...

Lee & Associates Negotiates 102,000 SF Industrial Lease...

Stream Realty Partners Brokers 69,680 SF Industrial Lease...

Scout Motors to Invest $300M for New 2.3...

Equus Capital Acquires Industrial Portfolio in Upper Marlboro,...

Berkadia Brokers $73M Sale of Adjacent Apartment Buildings...

3650 Capital Provides $32M Mezzanine Loan for Stamford...

Endeavor Arranges Sale of 328-Unit Apartment Community in...

Echo Real Estate Sells Medical Office Building in...