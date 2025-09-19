Standard Brokerage Negotiates Sale of 153,400 SF Industrial Portfolio in Clifton Park, New York

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. — Locally based firm Standard Brokerage Co. has negotiated the sale of a portfolio of two industrial buildings totaling 153,400 square feet that are situated “at and around” 620 Van Patten Drive in Clifton Park, located outside of Albany. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 620 Van Patten Drive was built in 2001 and totals 38,400 square feet. The sale included 27 adjacent acres that can support new industrial development. The buildings were leased to four tenants at closing. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.